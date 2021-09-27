Aiyuk caught four of six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Packers.

Aiyuk finally posted a respectable stat line after ghosting fantasy managers for the first two games of the season (one reception for six yards over that span). Head coach Kyle Shanahan insisted that his wide receiver was being brought along slowly due to a preseason leg injury and not because he was in the dog house, despite the wideout never being listed on the injury report for the first three games of the season. Whatever the case may have been, this was the first game in which Aiyuk was truly treated as a starting receiver. It would still be tough to trust the 23-year-old next week against the Seahawks, but another positive outing could restore the fantasy value he squandered to begin the year.