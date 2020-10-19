Aiyuk had two receptions (three targets) for 11 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Rams.

Aiyuk was having a quiet night until Jimmy Garoppolo dialed him up from the red zone for what turned out to be the deciding score. It was the 22-year-old's first receiving touchdown of his career, but it was his third overall this season (previous two were rushing scores). This game was significant because it was the first time we saw a normal game script with the 49ers' offense operating at full strength. Despite getting into the end zone, the two receptions and three targets are concerning moving forward. Aiyuk has flashed his playmaking ability both before and after the catch, so there is definitely fantasy potential here. That said, with George Kittle and Deebo Samuel clearly ahead of him in the target pecking order, we may see some ups and downs from Aiyuk during his rookie campaign. Up next is a matchup against the Patriots on Sunday, who are tougher against opposing receivers compared to the run.