Aiyuk caught nine of 13 targets for 73 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-33 loss to the Cowboys.

Aiyuk once again led the team in targets and receptions as he surpassed 70 receiving yards for the sixth consecutive game. He also scored his fourth touchdown in the last five outings with a short score off a touch pass in the second quarter. The dynamic rookie continues to produce excellent numbers despite subpar quarterback play and now has 773 receiving yards to go along with seven total touchdowns. Aiyuk will look to add to his totals in next Saturday's divisional matchup with the Cardinals.