Aiyuk had five receptions on seven targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-19 rout of the Eagles.

Aiyuk stayed hot with his fourth touchdown in as many weeks Sunday, bringing his season totals up to 50/927/6 in 11 games played. The 25-year-old's seven targets wound up leading the team after being limited to just four against Seattle in Week 12. Aiyuk will attempt to extend his scoring streak to five games when the 49ers face the aforementioned Seahawks for the second time in three weeks next Sunday.