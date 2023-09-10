Aiyuk caught all eight of his targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-7 win over the Steelers.

Aiyuk capped San Francisco's first possession of the season with an eight-yard touchdown catch, then made a contested catch with cornerback Patrick Peterson draped all over him in the front corner of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He accounted for both of Brock Purdy's touchdown passes as the 49ers excelled in all phases in Week 1. Aiyuk had 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022, so he's already a quarter of the way to last season's TD total heading into a Week 2 road game against the Rams.