Aiyuk hauled in his lone target for 15 yards in Saturday's 21-20 preseason win over Denver.

Aiyuk got his first taste of action this preseason along with the rest of the starting wideouts Saturday. San Francisco also welcomed back starting quarterback Brock Purdy (elbow) from injury, who found Aiyuk for a 15-yard gain on the first-team offense's lone drive. The 2020 first-round pick blossomed into a reliable fantasy option last season after posting a career-best 78/1015/8 receiving line across 17 games. Deebo Samuel is still the 49ers' top option at wide receiver, but Aiyuk could narrow that gap if he takes another step forward heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.