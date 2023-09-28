Aiyuk (shoulder) wasn't wearing a non-contact jersey at the start of Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Now that Aiyuk seemingly has been cleared to take contact on the practice field, it remains to be seen if he'll log his first uncapped session since injuring his left shoulder Week 2. The 49ers will reveal his activity level later Thursday, at which point the statuses of Deebo Samuel (ribs/knee) and Jauan Jennings (shin) also could gain some clarity.
