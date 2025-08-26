49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Shifts to reserve/PUP list
The 49ers moved Aiyuk (knee) to the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.
This is merely a procedural move, as coach Kyle Shanahan has circled (in his mind) a Week 6 road matchup with the Buccaneers as a possible date for Aiyuk to make his 2025 debut, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. With this move from active/PUP to reserve/PUP, though, Aiyuk technically can return to action as early as Thursday, Oct. 2 at the Rams. He remains in recovery mode from the ACL and MCL tears that he sustained in his right knee Week 7 of last season. With Demarcus Robinson suspended for the first three games of the season, Jauan Jennings (calf) and Ricky Pearsall are the top wide receivers on San Francisco's active roster.
