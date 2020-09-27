Aiyuk brought in five of eight targets for 70 yards and rushed three times for 31 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 36-9 win over the Giants on Sunday.

The rookie made a splash in his second NFL game, pacing the team in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also notching a 19-yard scoring rush late in the third quarter to give the 49ers key breathing room by extending the lead to 23-9. Aiyuk had generated a modest 2-21 line back in his Week 2 debut, but if Nick Mullens is forced to log another start in place of Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) in a Week 4 Sunday night matchup against the Eagles, the chemistry the duo demonstrated in Week 3 certainly provides reason for optimism from a fantasy perspective.