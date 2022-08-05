Aiyuk has excelled in training camp for the 49ers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Aiyuk reportedly struggled in spring practices, but his play in training camp has earned rave reviews. The 2020 first-round pick was in the doghouse early last season but stepped up his play in the second half of 2021 and appears poised to pick up where he left off late last season.
