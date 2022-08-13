Aiyuk isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason game versus the Packers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
The same can be said for fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel, running back Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) and tight end George Kittle. With Samuel and Aiyuk in street clothes, Jauan Jennings, Danny Gray and Ray-Ray McCloud, among others are the WRs available to the 49ers.
