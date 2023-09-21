Aiyuk (shoulder) is listed as inactive Thursday against the Giants, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Aiyuk played through a left shoulder injury during the 49ers' Week 2 win at the Rams, handling 30 of 57 offensive snaps on his way to three catches (on six targets) for 43 yards. He proceeded to be listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate before capping Week 3 prep with back-to-back limited listings. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Thursday afternoon that Aiyuk was unlikely to suit up versus New York, and indeed that has come to pass. With Aiyuk sidelined, Jauan Jennings is the top candidate to absorb the former's typical workload alongside Deebo Samuel, but rookie Ronnie Bell, Ray-Ray McCloud and practice-squad call-up Chris Conley also may get in the WR mix for San Francisco.