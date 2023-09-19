San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Aiyuk (shoulder) will be a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Aiyuk had been listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, but the receiver will apparently be able to log some reps Tuesday when the 49ers actually take the field. Because the 49ers are facing a quick turnaround from this past Sunday's win over the Rams, Aiyuk may not have enough time to fully move past his left shoulder injury ahead of Thursday's game agains the Giants. At this stage of the week, Shanahan labeled Aiyuk as a game-time decision ahead of Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.