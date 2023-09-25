Aiyuk (shoulder) was present for Monday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Aiyuk was inactive this past Thursday against the Giants, but his presence on the practice field Monday is a positive indicator with regard to his chances of returning to action Sunday against the Cardinals. Wednesday's official practice/injury report will add further context to the wideout's Week 4 status by clarifying his participation level.
More News
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Sitting out Thursday, as expected•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Likely to sit out Thursday•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Questionable for Thursday•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Slated for limited practice•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Dealing with shoulder issue•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Plays through shoulder injury•