Aiyuk (knee) did some running while his teammates were practicing Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Aiyuk remains on the PUP list, out through at least Week 4 and unable to practice with his teammates. Neither player nor team has said much about the situation of late, but coach Kyle Shanahan did suggest in mid-August that Week 6 (against Tampa Bay) was a reasonable target for Aiyuk's 2025 debut.

