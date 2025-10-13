Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Aiyuk (knee) is getting "closer and closer" to being able to practice, but the 49ers don't have a specific timeline for the wide receiver to do so, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Aiyuk remains in recovery mode from the ACL and MCL tears that he suffered in his right knee Week 7 of last season, instead residing on the reserve/PUP list to this point in the campaign. Per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com, Shanahan added, "I always look around Week 10, but I'm not putting an exact date on it." As of Week 6, Aiyuk's only notable on-field work occurred in mid-September, when he was seen running while fellow 49ers wide receivers worked in individual drills, per Wagoner.