General manager John Lynch said Monday that the 49ers have not engaged in trade discussions regarding Aiyuk, but that both sides continue to engage in active talks about a contract extension, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Lynch also noted that San Francisco would be amicable to Aiyuk simply playing out the 2024 season on his fifth-year option, an outcome that would position the young wideout to hit free agency next offseason. The 2020 first-round pick recorded a 75-1,342-7 receiving line across 16 regular-season games last year, and while his skills are certainly central to the 49ers' offense and Brock Purdy's continued success, the team is tight against the cap with a star-studded list of skill-position players that also includes Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle (groin). Trade rumors may continue to surround Aiyuk this offseason even after Lynch's denial, but considering San Francisco's status as a win-now roster and high-end contender in the NFC, the team likely places extreme value on the 26-year-old wideout's continued presence, even if only for the short term.