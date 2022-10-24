Aiyuk had seven receptions (11 targets) for 82 yards in Sunday's 44-23 loss to the Chiefs.

Aiyuk stayed hot with another 80-plus yard game while garnering 11 targets for the second week in a row. The 24-year-old wasn't able to reproduce the two touchdowns from Week 6, but fantasy managers have to be happy with another high-volume game. The addition of Christian McCaffrey could eat into Aiyuk's recent uptick in targets once the dual-threat running back becomes familiar with San Francisco's playbook. For now, the former first-round pick is looking like a hot fantasy asset heading into a matchup against the Rams next Sunday.