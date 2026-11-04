Aiyuk, who who is currently is on the 49ers' Reserve/Left Squad list, has turned in paperwork to be reinstated, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Aiyuk "is healthy and ready to get back on the field. Meanwhile, Schefter adds that once the wideout officially reports back to the 49ers, the team's options are to keep Aiyuk under his current contract, release him or look to move him ahead of this coming Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Given the moving parts involved, it remains to be seen when Aiyuk might return to the field in any locale, but depending on his health and conditioning level, the 2020 first-rounder could represent an intriguing option for a team looking to add WR depth to consider.