Aiyuk (hamstring) was unable to finish practice Sunday after he "appeared to come up lame after a deep route," per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com adds that Aiyuk, who "was in the midst of another strong practice," appeared to tweak his hamstring on the play. As long as the wideout's injury doesn't linger, the 25th overall pick in the 2020 draft figures to see a key role in the 49ers' passing attack from the get-go, with projected starter Deebo Samuel still recovering from a foot injury.