Aiyuk caught two of three targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Jets.

Aiyuk had a minimal impact in his NFL debut, as just two 49ers receivers were afforded more than three targets. It's a bit disappointing for the first-round pick, but now that he's healthy, he should be able to carve out an increased role. Deebo Samuel could return in Week 4, though, so Aiyuk will look to establish himself this Sunday against the Giants. However, it may be Nick Mullens under center if Jimmy Garoppolo isn't recovered from a high-ankle sprain.