Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the 49ers don't intend to designate Aiyuk (knee) to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

On Friday, Shanahan told David Lombardi of SFStandard.com that Aiyuk's 21-day practice window may open this week, but even if it doesn't, the 49ers currently are in "week-to-week mode" with the wide receiver. Aiyuk is little more than one year removed from suffering ACL and MCL tears in his right knee Week 7 of the 2024 campaign, so he still may endure a significant ramp-up process even when he's cleared to practice.