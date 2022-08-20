Aiyuk isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against Minnesota, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The same goes for TE George Kittle and fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel, the two other candidates to lead San Francisco in targets this year. It may be a matter of usage rather than skill, given that Samuel has value as a rusher and Kittle as a blocker. Aiyuk is the least proven of the trio, but also the one whose role is most heavily centered on catching passes.
