Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the 49ers don't intend to open Aiyuk's (knee) practice window this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Aiyuk remains in the rehab stages of the torn ACL and MCL that he suffered in his right knee Week 7 of last season. Shanahan did tell David Lombardi of SFStandard.com last Wednesday that he's "pretty confident" Aiyuk will play at some point this season, but it's unlikely to happen this coming Sunday and likely for at least a few more weeks after that point.