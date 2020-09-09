Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Aiyuk (hamstring) isn't expected to practice but has "a chance," David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Aiyuk doesn't look likely to take the practice field Wednesday, and the 49ers' first official injury report of the season will bring confirmation of his status this afternoon. The rookie first-round pick may still have a chance to suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt against Arizona, but the 49ers would likely first need to see how he holds up at practice.