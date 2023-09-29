Aiyuk (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Aiyuk has been practicing all week and might've been able to play in last week's game if the Niners had played on Sunday instead of Thursday. Deebo Samuel took advantage of Aiyuk's absence with 126 yards and a TD on 12 targets, but the dual-threat receiver suffered a rib injury in the process and now is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Facing a vulnerable defense without Samuel in the lineup is a best-case scenario for Aiyuk's expected production, though he still has sturdy touch/target competition coming from TE George Kittle and RB Christian McCaffrey.