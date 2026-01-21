49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Won't play for Niners again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
San Francisco GM John Lynch said Wednesday that Aiyuk (knee) won't play for the 49ers again, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Reports in November suggested Aiyuk was angling for his release after the 49ers voided guarantees in his contract. He'll likely get his wish in the coming weeks, with Lynch now confirming that Aiyuk won't be welcomed back to the team.
