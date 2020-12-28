Aiyuk, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in this past Saturday's win over the Cardinals, won't play in Sunday's season finale against the Seahawks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Aiyuk thus finishes the campaign with a team-high 60 catches (on 96 targets) for 748 yards and five TDs in 12 games. Looking ahead to next season, the 2020 first-rounder will bring solid fantasy upside to the table, but the 49ers offense could look a bit different next season, once the team's offseason personnel moves shake out.