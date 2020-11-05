The 49ers placed Aiyuk (not injury related) on the reserve/ COVID-19 list Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

And the hits keep coming for the 49ers, who placed Kendrick Bourne on the COVID-19 list earlier Wednesday due to a positive test result. Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) have been deemed to be high-risk close contacts of Bourne, meaning they'll be sidelined Thursday against the Packers. With the trio unavailable, San Francisco may be down to just two available wide receivers -- Trent Taylor and Richie James -- but the latter player is questionable to play himself due to an ankle injury.