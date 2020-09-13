Aiyuk (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Aiyuk will be sidelined for his first potential NFL action due to a mild hamstring strain that has plagued him since Aug. 23 and held him to a DNP/LP/LP practice regimen in advance of the season opener. With Aiyuk out and Deebo Samuel (foot) on injured reserve, the 49ers will be shorthanded at wide receiver. Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis and Richie James will be the options available to Jimmy Garoppolo.
More News
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Questionable to make NFL debut•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Elevates to limited Thursday•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Unlikely to practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Remains sidelined•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Could return to practice soon•