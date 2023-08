Allen completed five of eight pass attempts for 36 yards and an interception in Sunday's preseason loss to Las Vegas.

Allen was the third quarterback to enter the exhibition for San Francisco behind starter Trey Lance and San Darnold. With Brock Purdy (elbow) expected to be ready for Week 1, Allen is likely the odd-man out come roster cuts. The veteran backup will continue to display his skills for the 49ers or potentially other suitors this preseason.