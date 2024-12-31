Allen (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Lions, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Allen will serve as the emergency No. 3 quarterback Monday behind starter Brock Purdy and backup Joshua Dobbs. That means Allen will only be allowed to play if both Purdy and Dobbs were to be taken out of the game due to injury, illness or ejection.
More News
-
49ers' Brandon Allen: Serving as emergency QB in Week 13•
-
49ers' Brandon Allen: Middling results in spot-start•
-
49ers' Brandon Allen: Named as Week 12 starter•
-
49ers' Brandon Allen: Named Niners' QB2•
-
49ers' Brandon Allen: Starts preseason opener•
-
49ers' Brandon Allen: Sticking around in San Francisco•