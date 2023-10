Allen (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys but available as the 49ers' emergency third quarterback, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

For the first time in five games this season, Allen is suiting up in the event he's needed, which can only happen if starter Brock Purdy and backup Sam Darnold are injured. Allen has 15 appearances across four seasons between the Broncos and Bengals.