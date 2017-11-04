49ers' Brandon Fusco: Expects to play Sunday
Fusco (biceps) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Fusco missed a pair of practices again this week after playing every offensive snap in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, but it seems as though the team was just being cautious early in the week. The 29-year-old faced no limitations Friday appears set to go for Sunday.
