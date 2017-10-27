49ers' Brandon Fusco: Questionable for Sunday
Fusco (biceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fusco didn't practice this week until a limited session Friday, so it's difficult to pinpoint how likely he is to play at this point. Zane Beadles is the likely starter at right guard if Fusco is unable to play Sunday.
