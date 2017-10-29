49ers' Brandon Fusco: Set to play Sunday
Fusco is listed as active Sunday against the Eagles.
Although Fusco missed two practices this week, he returned to action Friday, which was enough to keep him off the Week 8 inactive list. He'll presumably draw the start at right guard, though the regular tackle to his right, Trent Brown, will miss the game due to a concussion suffered in Week 7.
