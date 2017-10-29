Fusco is listed as active Sunday against the Eagles.

Although Fusco missed two practices this week, he returned to action Friday, which was enough to keep him off the Week 8 inactive list. He'll presumably draw the start at right guard, though the regular tackle to his right, Trent Brown, will miss the game due to a concussion suffered in Week 7.

