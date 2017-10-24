Fusco exited Monday's game with a biceps injury and was unable to return, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The severity of the injury is unknown at this point, but his practice participation in the coming days should provide a few answers. Zane Beadles would likely fill in at right guard should the 29-year-old be forced to miss any time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories