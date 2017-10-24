49ers' Brandon Fusco: Sustains biceps injury Sunday
Fusco exited Monday's game with a biceps injury and was unable to return, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The severity of the injury is unknown at this point, but his practice participation in the coming days should provide a few answers. Zane Beadles would likely fill in at right guard should the 29-year-old be forced to miss any time.
