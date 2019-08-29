49ers' Brandon Wilds: Rejoining 49ers
Wilds signed a one-year contract with San Francisco on Tuesday.
This will be the second time the 26-year-old has signed with the 49ers, after he was signed Aug. 11, and waived 10 days later. Wilds still faces long odds to make the roster, considering will be added to a running back depth chart that features six other players.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Sanu
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Six players to reach for
SportsLine Fantasy football expert Matt Franciscovich gives you his list of six players worth...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Pollard
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
30 Deep Sleepers for Daft Day
Jamey Eisenberg names his top 30 sleepers with Average Draft Positions outside the top 120...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Baker
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...