Wilds signed a one-year deal with San Francisco on Saturday.

Wilds signs on as the seventh running back on the roster, which features Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida, Jerick McKinnon (knee) and Raheem Mostert (concussion) as the top four. Wilds appeared in three games with the Jaguars early last season, seeing the field for nine offensive snaps and rushing six times for 15 yards. The 26-year-old was waived in early October and spent the rest of 2018 on Arizona's practice squad.

