Hill signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Monday.

Hill most recently played with the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL where he tallied 416 yards on 88 carries to go along with 204 yards and one touchdown on 24 receptions. Prior to that, he had stints with the Falcons, Titans and Browns. The journeyman will now attempt to carve a role out for himself with the 49ers.