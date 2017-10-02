Hoyer completed 24 of 49 passes for 234 yards and an interception during Sunday's 18-15 overtime loss to the Cardinals. He added three rushing yards on his lone carry.

If there are any positives to take away from Sunday's performance, it's that Hoyer left the game intact after getting his knee twisted up on in the first half. Otherwise, Hoyer was off-target seemingly all night -- though he wasn't helped by a few untimely drops by his receivers -- and has now thrown an interception in each game this season while reaching the end zone just once in four contests. He's nothing more than a desperation play in Week 4 despite his seemingly-soft matchup with the Colts.