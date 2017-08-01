Hoyer put his arm strength on display by firing two accurate throws of 50-plus yards during Monday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

One of Hoyer's deep shots was simply dropped by Aldrick Robinson, but the other was successfully hauled in for a touchdown by Marquise Goodwin. Both attempts came off of play-action setups, an aspect of the game that head coach Kyle Shanahan believes his starting quarterback can excel in this season. The 49ers' revamped running back corps should help create more play-action opportunities for the veteran quarterback, but the key to seeing a more vertical aerial attack will be the performance of an offensive line that struggled mightily in 2016. If everything goes according to plan, we could see Hoyer show off arm strength not many knew he had coming into the season.