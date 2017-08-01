49ers' Brian Hoyer: Flashing arm strength in camp
Hoyer put his arm strength on display by firing two accurate throws of 50-plus yards during Monday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
One of Hoyer's deep shots was simply dropped by Aldrick Robinson, but the other was successfully hauled in for a touchdown by Marquise Goodwin. Both attempts came off of play-action setups, an aspect of the game that head coach Kyle Shanahan believes his starting quarterback can excel in this season. The 49ers' revamped running back corps should help create more play-action opportunities for the veteran quarterback, but the key to seeing a more vertical aerial attack will be the performance of an offensive line that struggled mightily in 2016. If everything goes according to plan, we could see Hoyer show off arm strength not many knew he had coming into the season.
More News
-
49ers' Brian Hoyer: Making strides as No. 1 quarterback•
-
49ers' Brian Hoyer: Remains starter despite team drafting QB•
-
49ers' Brian Hoyer: Officially a 49er•
-
Bears' Brian Hoyer: Heading to Bay Area•
-
Bears' Brian Hoyer: Resumes football activities•
-
Bears' Brian Hoyer: Set to hit free agency in 2017•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....