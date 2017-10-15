49ers' Brian Hoyer: Pulled for Beathard
Hoyer was benched in favor of C.J. Beathard in the second quarter of Sunday's game at Washington, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
At the point of Hoyer's departure, the 49ers had two first downs and 39 total yards on four possessions. The move is another sign the 49ers are firmly invested in the development of their young talent, including Beathard, a 2017 third-round pick. Expect head coach Kyle Shanahan to elaborate on the quarterback situation in a post-game press conference.
