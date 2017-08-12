Hoyer started the 49ers' first two drives Friday, completing just 1 of 4 passes for three yards in a preseason win over the Chiefs.

It was an uneventful debut in red and gold for the journeyman quarterback, as San Francisco's first-string offense struggled to move the ball against an imposing Kansas City defense. That said, Hoyer's performance this preseason will have little impact on his Week 1 status as the 49ers' starting quarterback.