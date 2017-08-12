49ers' Brian Hoyer: Quiet debut Friday
Hoyer started the 49ers' first two drives Friday, completing just 1 of 4 passes for three yards in a preseason win over the Chiefs.
It was an uneventful debut in red and gold for the journeyman quarterback, as San Francisco's first-string offense struggled to move the ball against an imposing Kansas City defense. That said, Hoyer's performance this preseason will have little impact on his Week 1 status as the 49ers' starting quarterback.
More News
-
49ers' Brian Hoyer: Flashing arm strength in camp•
-
49ers' Brian Hoyer: Making strides as No. 1 quarterback•
-
49ers' Brian Hoyer: Remains starter despite team drafting QB•
-
49ers' Brian Hoyer: Officially a 49er•
-
Bears' Brian Hoyer: Heading to Bay Area•
-
Bears' Brian Hoyer: Resumes football activities•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...