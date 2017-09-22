49ers' Brian Hoyer: Racks up trio of scores
Hoyer completed 23 of 37 passes for 332 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Thursday's 41-39 loss to the Rams. He also gained nine yards and scored another touchdown on his sole rush.
Hoyer's impressive final line was due in overwhelmingly large part to the productive connection he displayed with top target Pierre Garcon, and to a 50-yard hook-up with speedy No. 2 option Marquise Goodwin. However, his two scoring throws went elsewhere, as he tossed a one-yard touchdown to Garrett Celek early in the fourth quarter and then found rookie Trent Taylor from three yards out with 5:08 remaining. Hoyer couldn't connect with Taylor again when it counted most, though, as he misfired on a would-be game-tying two-point conversion pass with 2:13 remaining. Despite the disappointing final outcome, Hoyer's performance represented a significant step forward after he'd thrown for a combined 292 yards and no touchdowns through his first two games. He'll look to continue thriving in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense when the Niners face off with the Cardinals on the road in Week 4.
