49ers' Brian Hoyer: Struggles in season opener
Hoyer completed 24 of 35 passes for 193 yards and an interception during Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Panthers.
Hoyer was efficient, but that's probably the only positive that can be taken from Sunday's performance. With that said, most of his throws were high-percentage passes that he should've completed anyway, and he ultimately finished the day with a modest 70.3 passer rating. Next week won't be any easier when the 49ers travel to Seattle to take on a strong Seahawks pass defense.
More News
-
49ers' Brian Hoyer: Outstanding in dress rehearsal Sunday•
-
49ers' Brian Hoyer: Quiet debut Friday•
-
49ers' Brian Hoyer: Flashing arm strength in camp•
-
49ers' Brian Hoyer: Making strides as No. 1 quarterback•
-
49ers' Brian Hoyer: Remains starter despite team drafting QB•
-
49ers' Brian Hoyer: Officially a 49er•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...