Hoyer completed 24 of 35 passes for 193 yards and an interception during Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Panthers.

Hoyer was efficient, but that's probably the only positive that can be taken from Sunday's performance. With that said, most of his throws were high-percentage passes that he should've completed anyway, and he ultimately finished the day with a modest 70.3 passer rating. Next week won't be any easier when the 49ers travel to Seattle to take on a strong Seahawks pass defense.