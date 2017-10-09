49ers' Brian Hoyer: Tosses two touchdowns versus Colts
Hoyer completed 29 of 46 pass attempts for 353 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Colts.
Hoyer connected with nine different targets on the day as he delivered the second-highest yardage total of his career. He made several plays downfield, including a 51-yard strike to Marquise Goodwin, and added a pair of short touchdown tosses at the end of the fourth quarter to help force overtime. Hoyer has now delivered a pair of very productive outings through the season's first five weeks, but he has averaged just 175.3 yards with zero touchdowns and three interceptions in the other three games. He should face a tougher matchup next week against an improved Redskins defense.
