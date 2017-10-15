49ers' Brian Hoyer: Will continue as backup QB
Hoyer was replaced as the 49ers' starting quarterback for C.J. Beathard after Sunday's 26-24 loss at Washington.
When he got the hook during the second quarter, Hoyer was 4-for-11 passing for 34 yards. Meanwhile, C.J. Beathard led the 49ers to scores on four of his seven drives, completing 19 of 36 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception. With Hoyer expected to don a hat and clipboard moving forward, he's free to jettison in most formats.
