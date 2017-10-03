Hoyer will remain the team's starter for Week 5 against the Colts, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hoyer hasn't impressed over the first four games of the season -- throwing for two touchdowns compared to four interceptions -- but coach Kyle Shanahan remained content with Hoyer during his Monday press conference when the announcement was made. If Shanahan changes his mind at some later point in the season, rookie C.J. Beathard would be in line to take over.