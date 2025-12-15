Robinson rushed nine times for 21 yards and returned two kicks for 53 yards in Sunday's 37-24 win over the Titans.

Robinson struggled in his change-of-pace role Sunday after finishing the contest with a season-worst 2.3 YPC. The veteran backup has finished with a per-carry average below 4.0 yards in three out of his last four outings with no trips to the end zone over that span. Robinson's recent struggles and marginal role on offense make him an unsavory fantasy option against the Colts in Week 16.